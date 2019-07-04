Hover to Zoom
Elite Platinum Stainless Steel Automatic Egg Cooker
1 ctUPC: 0071705612551
Product Details
The Automatic Easy Egg Cooker allows you to cook up to 7 eggs at one time. An included measuring cup allows you to calibrate the water level to consistently prepare the eggs to your desired style; soft, medium, or hard boiled. In addition to steaming, this egg cooker allows you to gently poach two eggs with the included poaching tray. A convenient automatic shut-off indicator light lets the user know exactly when the cooking cycle is complete. The built-in timer adjusts automatically from soft to hard and cooks eggs exactly to your liking!
- Cook up to 7 hard, medium or soft boiled eggs without fat or oil.
- Removable stainless steel egg tray to run eggs under cold water after cooking.
- Faster than boiling water with perfect, fluffy eggs every time.