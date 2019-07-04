The Automatic Easy Egg Cooker allows you to cook up to 7 eggs at one time. An included measuring cup allows you to calibrate the water level to consistently prepare the eggs to your desired style; soft, medium, or hard boiled. In addition to steaming, this egg cooker allows you to gently poach two eggs with the included poaching tray. A convenient automatic shut-off indicator light lets the user know exactly when the cooking cycle is complete. The built-in timer adjusts automatically from soft to hard and cooks eggs exactly to your liking!

Cook up to 7 hard, medium or soft boiled eggs without fat or oil.

Removable stainless steel egg tray to run eggs under cold water after cooking.

Faster than boiling water with perfect, fluffy eggs every time.