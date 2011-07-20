Emerald Forest Botanical Conditioner Perspective: front
Emerald Forest Botanical Conditioner

12 fl ozUPC: 0007529102002
Product Details

A gentle botanical formula with rainforest Sapayul oil for daily conditioning. Nourishing oils of Babassu, Sunflower, Olive and Coconut add moisture and enhance combatability, body and shine. Rice Protein, Panthenol and select botanicals help build strength and elasticity for healthy, more manageable hair.

  • New & Improved! Natural Formula
  • The Mayan Secret For Beautiful Hair
  • Rejuvenates & Detangles
  • For Body & Shine
  • Help Protect The Rainforest
  • Sulfate Free