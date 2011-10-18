Hover to Zoom
Emerald Forest Botanical Moisturizing Shampoo
12 fl ozUPC: 0007529102003
Purchase Options
Product Details
The botanical Moisturizing shampoo with Sapayul oil is perfect for dry, damaged or color treated hair. Infused with hydrating tropical oils Babassu, Coconut, Kukui & Macadamia, plus Shea & Aloe, help moisturize and gently cleanse, leaving hair soft, shiny and full of body. Emerald Forest products contain plants and flowers from the tropical rainforest. A portion of Emerald Forest profits are donated to rainforest preservation projects worldwide. Quality products for healthy, beautiful hair and the health and future of our planet.
- NEW & Improved! Moisturizing
- With Sapayul
- The Mayan Secret For Beautiful Hair
- For Dry, Damaged or Color Treated hair
- Help Protect the Rainforest
- Sulfate Free
- Each Purchase Helps Protect The Rainforest