Emerald Forest Botanical Moisturizing Shampoo

12 fl ozUPC: 0007529102003
The botanical Moisturizing shampoo with Sapayul oil is perfect for dry, damaged or color treated hair. Infused with hydrating tropical oils Babassu, Coconut, Kukui & Macadamia, plus Shea & Aloe, help moisturize and gently cleanse, leaving hair soft, shiny and full of body. Emerald Forest products contain plants and flowers from the tropical rainforest. A portion of Emerald Forest profits are donated to rainforest preservation projects worldwide. Quality products for healthy, beautiful hair and the health and future of our planet.

  • NEW & Improved! Moisturizing
  • With Sapayul
  • The Mayan Secret For Beautiful Hair
  • For Dry, Damaged or Color Treated hair
  • Help Protect the Rainforest
  • Sulfate Free
  • Each Purchase Helps Protect The Rainforest