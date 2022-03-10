Hover to Zoom
Emerald Forest Botanical Shampoo
12 fl ozUPC: 0007529102001
Product Details
Gentle botanical formula with Sapayul oil from the tropical rainforest, the ancient Mayan beauty secret. Rainforest Babassu and rice Protein lightly condition and add highlights, leaving your hair silky soft. Emerald Forest products contain plants and flowers from the tropical rainforest. These unique botanicals, harvested by native peoples, provide desperately needed jobs and an incentive for rainforest protection. A portion of Emerald Forest profits is donated to rainforest preservation projects worldwide.Quality products for healthy, beautiful hair and the health and future of our planet.
- New & Improved! Natural Formula
- The Mayan Secret For Beautiful Hair
- Gentle Formula
- For All Hair Types
- Vegan
- Feel Good About Looking Great™
- Help Protect the Rainforest
- Sulfate Free
- No gluten or soy
- Non-GMO
- No phthalates or PEGs
- No artificial fragrance
- No animal testing, no animal by-products
- Made with rainforest inspired botanicals and natural ingredients.