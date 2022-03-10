Gentle botanical formula with Sapayul oil from the tropical rainforest, the ancient Mayan beauty secret. Rainforest Babassu and rice Protein lightly condition and add highlights, leaving your hair silky soft. Emerald Forest products contain plants and flowers from the tropical rainforest. These unique botanicals, harvested by native peoples, provide desperately needed jobs and an incentive for rainforest protection. A portion of Emerald Forest profits is donated to rainforest preservation projects worldwide.Quality products for healthy, beautiful hair and the health and future of our planet.

New & Improved! Natural Formula

The Mayan Secret For Beautiful Hair

Gentle Formula

For All Hair Types

Vegan

Feel Good About Looking Great™

Help Protect the Rainforest

Sulfate Free

No gluten or soy

Non-GMO

No phthalates or PEGs

No artificial fragrance

No animal testing, no animal by-products

Made with rainforest inspired botanicals and natural ingredients.