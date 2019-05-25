Our botanical Moisturizing conditioner with Sapayul oil is perfect for dry, damaged or color treated hair. Infused with hydrating tropical oils Babassu, Coconut, Kukui & Macadamia, plus Shea & Aloe, help moisturize and condition, leaving hair soft, shiny and full of body.Emerald Forest products contain plants and flowers from the tropical rainforest. A portion of Emerald Forest profits are donated to rainforest preservation projects worldwide. Quality products for healthy, beautiful hair and the health and future of our planet.

New & Improved ~ Moisturizing

With Sapayul ~ The Mayan Secret For Beautiful Hair

Each Purchase Helps Protect The Rainforest

Feel Good About Looking Great™

For Dry, Damaged or Color Treated Hair

Help Protect The Rainforest