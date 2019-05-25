Emerald Forest Lavender Mint Moisturizing Conditioner Perspective: front
Emerald Forest Lavender Mint Moisturizing Conditioner

12 fl ozUPC: 0007529102026
Our botanical Moisturizing conditioner with Sapayul oil is perfect for dry, damaged or color treated hair. Infused with hydrating tropical oils Babassu, Coconut, Kukui & Macadamia, plus Shea & Aloe, help moisturize and condition, leaving hair soft, shiny and full of body.Emerald Forest products contain plants and flowers from the tropical rainforest. A portion of Emerald Forest profits are donated to rainforest preservation projects worldwide. Quality products for healthy, beautiful hair and the health and future of our planet.

  • New & Improved ~ Moisturizing
  • With Sapayul ~ The Mayan Secret For Beautiful Hair
  • Each Purchase Helps Protect The Rainforest
  • Feel Good About Looking Great™
  • For Dry, Damaged or Color Treated Hair
  • Help Protect The Rainforest