Emergen-C® Chewables Orange Blast Vitamin C Chewable Tablets 1000mg
Emergen-C® Chewables Orange Blast Vitamin C Chewable Tablets 1000mg Perspective: left
Emergen-C® Chewables Orange Blast Vitamin C Chewable Tablets 1000mg Perspective: right
Emergen-C® Chewables Orange Blast Vitamin C Chewable Tablets 1000mg

40 ctUPC: 0007631432450
Emergen-C Immune+ Chewables are a quick and tasty way to help support your immune system as part of your daily wellness routine.* Just two Emergen-C chewable tablets deliver 1,000 mg of Vitamin C – more than 10 oranges (1). That’s two times more Vitamin C per chew than the leading immune support chewable (2). Emergen-C chewables also provide Vitamin D, plus Vitamin E, Vitamin B6 and Zinc for additional immune system support.* Emergen-C Chewables will give taste buds a tangy burst of goodness with natural, real fruit flavor – no water needed! Emergen-C Immune+ Orange Blast chewable makes it deliciously easy to support wellness goals. Transform every day with the support of Emergen-C.

(1) Based on using the USDA.gov nutrient database value for a large, raw orange

(2) Per chewable tablet. Compared to leading immune support chewable.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other : Sugar , Maltodextrin , Dextrose , Stearic Acid . Contains Less Than : 2% : of : Ascorbyl Palmitate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Gelatin ( Fish ) , Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Flavors , Purple Sweet Potato Juice Concentrate (Color) , Silicon Dioxide , Tocopherols ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Turmeric Oleoresin ( Color ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.