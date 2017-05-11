Emergen-C® Chewables Orange Blast Vitamin C Chewable Tablets 1000mg
Product Details
Emergen-C Immune+ Chewables are a quick and tasty way to help support your immune system as part of your daily wellness routine.* Just two Emergen-C chewable tablets deliver 1,000 mg of Vitamin C – more than 10 oranges (1). That’s two times more Vitamin C per chew than the leading immune support chewable (2). Emergen-C chewables also provide Vitamin D, plus Vitamin E, Vitamin B6 and Zinc for additional immune system support.* Emergen-C Chewables will give taste buds a tangy burst of goodness with natural, real fruit flavor – no water needed! Emergen-C Immune+ Orange Blast chewable makes it deliciously easy to support wellness goals. Transform every day with the support of Emergen-C.
(1) Based on using the USDA.gov nutrient database value for a large, raw orange
(2) Per chewable tablet. Compared to leading immune support chewable.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other : Sugar , Maltodextrin , Dextrose , Stearic Acid . Contains Less Than : 2% : of : Ascorbyl Palmitate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Gelatin ( Fish ) , Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Flavors , Purple Sweet Potato Juice Concentrate (Color) , Silicon Dioxide , Tocopherols ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Turmeric Oleoresin ( Color ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More