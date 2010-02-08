alacer emergen-c vitamin c fizzy drink mix cranberry pomegranate description: flavored fizzy drink mix 24 nutrients 7 b vitamins antioxidants electrolytes naturally, it's good for you! superfruit-powered cranberry pomegranate emergen-c is a little tangy, a little sweet, and a whole lotta fruity fun. With each sip, you can feel the 24 nutrients flow through your body in a wave of emergen-c rejuvenation. If feeling good is your thing, you found the right box. Health boost -- 1,000 mg of vitamins c, zinc, quercetin and antioxidants support your immune system. Energy boost -- 7 b vitamins including b1, b2 b3, b6 and b12 enhance energy naturally-no caffeine, no crash. Electrolyte boost -- great for post-workout, replace key electrolytes lost through perspiration.*

*These statements have not be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.