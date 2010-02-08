Emergen-C Cranberry-Pomegranate Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Mix
Product Details
alacer emergen-c vitamin c fizzy drink mix cranberry pomegranate description: flavored fizzy drink mix 24 nutrients 7 b vitamins antioxidants electrolytes naturally, it's good for you! superfruit-powered cranberry pomegranate emergen-c is a little tangy, a little sweet, and a whole lotta fruity fun. With each sip, you can feel the 24 nutrients flow through your body in a wave of emergen-c rejuvenation. If feeling good is your thing, you found the right box. Health boost -- 1,000 mg of vitamins c, zinc, quercetin and antioxidants support your immune system. Energy boost -- 7 b vitamins including b1, b2 b3, b6 and b12 enhance energy naturally-no caffeine, no crash. Electrolyte boost -- great for post-workout, replace key electrolytes lost through perspiration.*
*These statements have not be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fructose, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2% of {Acacia, Beet Juice Concentrate (Color), Cranberry Juice Solids (Color and Flavor), Dried Fruit & Vegetable Juice Concentrate (Color and Flavor){Carrot, Hibiscus}}, Glycine, L-aspartic Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Pomegranate Powder (Color and Flavor), Silicon Dioxide, Tannic Acid, Tartaric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More