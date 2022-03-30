Hover to Zoom
Emergen-C® Elderberry Immune+ Vitamin C Dietary Supplement 50 mg
18 ct / 0.35 ozUPC: 0088589839078
Your favorite fizzy drink mix has taken a botanical twist – infused with the goodness of natural elderberry! Support your immune system with a dose of 1000 mg Vitamin C plus Vitamin D and zinc.* All that goodness blended with a naturally flavored Elderberry burst! Yum!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.