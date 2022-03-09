Emergen-C Kidz Daily Immune SupportDietary Supplements are an easy way to support your child's immune system. The gummies contain 250 mg of vitamin C in each gummy for immune system support and B vitamins for energy*.Give your child the dietary supplement gummies under adult supervision as directed. Transform every day with vitamin gummies from Emergen-C.

Tasty fruit flavored gummies are easy to take

44 count bottle of Berry Bash flavored Emergen-C Kidz Daily Immune Support (1) Dietary Supplements, Flavored Gummies with Vitamin C and B Vitamins

Naturally flavored with other natural flavors, caffeine-free, gluten-free and vegetarian gummies

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.