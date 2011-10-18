Hover to Zoom
Emergen-C Kidz Fruit Punch Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 30 Count
9.9 ozUPC: 0007631430404
Purchase Options
Product Details
Specially formulated for kids, each packet of Emergen-C Kidz Caffeine Free Dietary Supplement drink mix provides a whopping 250 mg of vitamin C plus other antioxidants zinc and manganese, B vitamins, and electrolytes, to help keep your kids feeling good every day.
- 250 mg of vitamin C plus zinc, and manganese for immune system support.*
- Great for after physical activity to replacekey electrolytes lost through perspiration.*
- B Vitamins play a key role in metabolism for energy.*
- Naturally Flavored
- Antioxidants (Vitamin C, Manganese and Zinc)
- Electrolytes
- B Vitamins
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.