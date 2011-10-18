Specially formulated for kids, each packet of Emergen-C Kidz Caffeine Free Dietary Supplement drink mix provides a whopping 250 mg of vitamin C plus other antioxidants zinc and manganese, B vitamins, and electrolytes, to help keep your kids feeling good every day.

250 mg of vitamin C plus zinc, and manganese for immune system support.*

Great for after physical activity to replacekey electrolytes lost through perspiration.*

B Vitamins play a key role in metabolism for energy.*

Naturally Flavored

Antioxidants (Vitamin C, Manganese and Zinc)

Electrolytes

B Vitamins

