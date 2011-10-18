Emergen-C Kidz Fruit Punch Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 30 Count Perspective: front
Emergen-C Kidz Fruit Punch Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 30 Count Perspective: back
Emergen-C Kidz Fruit Punch Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 30 Count Perspective: left
Emergen-C Kidz Fruit Punch Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 30 Count Perspective: right
Emergen-C Kidz Fruit Punch Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 30 Count

9.9 oz
Product Details

Specially formulated for kids, each packet of Emergen-C Kidz Caffeine Free Dietary Supplement drink mix provides a whopping 250 mg of vitamin C plus other antioxidants zinc and manganese, B vitamins, and electrolytes, to help keep your kids feeling good every day.

  • 250 mg of vitamin C plus zinc, and manganese for immune system support.*
  • Great for after physical activity to replacekey electrolytes lost through perspiration.*
  • B Vitamins play a key role in metabolism for energy.*
  • Naturally Flavored
  • Antioxidants (Vitamin C, Manganese and Zinc)
  • Electrolytes
  • B Vitamins

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.