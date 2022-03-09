Emergen-C® Strawberry-Kiwi Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Emergen-C® Strawberry-Kiwi Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Emergen-C® Strawberry-Kiwi Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Emergen-C® Strawberry-Kiwi Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Emergen-C® Strawberry-Kiwi Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Emergen-C® Strawberry-Kiwi Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets

30 ct / 0.31 ozUPC: 0007631430319
Purchase Options

Product Details

Emergen-C vitamin C drink mix is a great way to support your daily wellness routine. Emergen-C provides daily immune support* with more Vitamin C than 10 oranges – and is packed with B Vitamins (to enhance energy* naturally), electrolytes, and antioxidants. Emergen-C Vitamin C drink mixes are made with natural, real fruit flavors, plus they have no artificial sweeteners and are caffeine-free. Mix with 4 to 6 ounces of water for a fizzy, fruity boost of goodness. Emergen-C Original Formula vitamin mix makes it deliciously easy to support ongoing wellness goals. Transform every day with immune-supporting Vitamin C from Emergen-C.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Fructose , Citric Acid , Fruit Juice Solids (Kiwi, Strawberry) (Color And Flavor) , Maltodextrin , Sugar , Malic Acid . Contains : 2% of : Beet Juice Concentrate (Color) , Glycine , L-Aspartic Acid , Natural Flavors , Rebaudioside A ( Extracted and Purified , from : Natural Stevia Leaf ) , Silicon Dioxide , Strawberry Juice Concentrate (Color And Flavor) , Tartaric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More