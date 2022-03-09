Emergen-C vitamin C drink mix is a great way to support your daily wellness routine. Emergen-C provides daily immune support* with more Vitamin C than 10 oranges – and is packed with B Vitamins (to enhance energy* naturally), electrolytes, and antioxidants. Emergen-C Vitamin C drink mixes are made with natural, real fruit flavors, plus they have no artificial sweeteners and are caffeine-free. Mix with 4 to 6 ounces of water for a fizzy, fruity boost of goodness. Emergen-C Original Formula vitamin mix makes it deliciously easy to support ongoing wellness goals. Transform every day with immune-supporting Vitamin C from Emergen-C.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.