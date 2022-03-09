Emergen-C® Strawberry-Kiwi Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets
Product Details
Emergen-C vitamin C drink mix is a great way to support your daily wellness routine. Emergen-C provides daily immune support* with more Vitamin C than 10 oranges – and is packed with B Vitamins (to enhance energy* naturally), electrolytes, and antioxidants. Emergen-C Vitamin C drink mixes are made with natural, real fruit flavors, plus they have no artificial sweeteners and are caffeine-free. Mix with 4 to 6 ounces of water for a fizzy, fruity boost of goodness. Emergen-C Original Formula vitamin mix makes it deliciously easy to support ongoing wellness goals. Transform every day with immune-supporting Vitamin C from Emergen-C.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Fructose , Citric Acid , Fruit Juice Solids (Kiwi, Strawberry) (Color And Flavor) , Maltodextrin , Sugar , Malic Acid . Contains : 2% of : Beet Juice Concentrate (Color) , Glycine , L-Aspartic Acid , Natural Flavors , Rebaudioside A ( Extracted and Purified , from : Natural Stevia Leaf ) , Silicon Dioxide , Strawberry Juice Concentrate (Color And Flavor) , Tartaric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More