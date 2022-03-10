Emergen-C® Super Orange Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 1000mg Perspective: front
Emergen-C® Super Orange Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 1000mg Perspective: back
Emergen-C® Super Orange Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 1000mg Perspective: left
Emergen-C® Super Orange Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 1000mg Perspective: right
Emergen-C® Super Orange Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 1000mg Perspective: top
Emergen-C® Super Orange Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 1000mg

10 ct / 0.32 ozUPC: 0007631430297
Emergen-C® Original Formula is our most popular product for immune support — and with good reason! Every fizzy flavor features essential nutrients, including 1,000 mg of Vitamin C and other immune-supporting antioxidants [zinc and manganese], 7 B Vitamins to enhance energy naturally, and electrolytes to help replenish.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Fructose , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Malic Acid . Contains Less Than : 2% : of : Acacia , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Glycine , L Aspartic Acid , Natural Flavors , Orange Juice Concentrate , Orange Oil , Silicon Dioxide , Tartaric Acid , Tocopherols ( To Preserve Freshness ) .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

