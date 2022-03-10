Emergen-C® Super Orange Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Packets 1000mg
Product Details
Emergen-C® Original Formula is our most popular product for immune support — and with good reason! Every fizzy flavor features essential nutrients, including 1,000 mg of Vitamin C and other immune-supporting antioxidants [zinc and manganese], 7 B Vitamins to enhance energy naturally, and electrolytes to help replenish.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Fructose , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Malic Acid . Contains Less Than : 2% : of : Acacia , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Glycine , L Aspartic Acid , Natural Flavors , Orange Juice Concentrate , Orange Oil , Silicon Dioxide , Tartaric Acid , Tocopherols ( To Preserve Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
