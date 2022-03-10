Emergen-C® Original Formula is our most popular product for immune support — and with good reason! Every fizzy flavor features essential nutrients, including 1,000 mg of Vitamin C and other immune-supporting antioxidants [zinc and manganese], 7 B Vitamins to enhance energy naturally, and electrolytes to help replenish.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.