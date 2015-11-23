Emergen-C Super Orange Flavored Fizzy Vitamin C Drink Mix Packets 1000 mg
Product Details
Emergen-C vitamin C drink mix is a great way to support your daily wellness routine. Emergen-C provides Daily Immune Support* with more Vitamin C than 10 oranges (1) – and is packed with B Vitamins to enhance energy* naturally, Electrolytes and Antioxidants (2). Emergen-C Vitamin C drink mixes are made with natural, real fruit flavors, plus they have no artificial sweeteners and are caffeine-free. Mix with 4 to 6 ounces of water for a fizzy, fruity boost of goodness. With dozens of tasty flavors and a variety of special formulas, Emergen-C Original Formula vitamin mix makes it deliciously easy to support ongoing wellness goals. Transform every day with immune-supporting Vitamin C from Emergen-C. (1) Based on using the USDA.gov nutrient database value for a large, raw orange (2) Antioxidants include Vitamin C, Zinc and Manganese *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
- Daily dietary supplement is made with natural flavors and contains no artificial sweeteners
- Each serving delivers 1,000 mg of Vitamin C - more than 10 oranges (1)
- elps support the immune system with Vitamin C and other antioxidants (2) with B Vitamins and electrolytes*
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Fructose , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Acacia , Beta-carotene ( Color ) , Glycine , L-Aspartic Acid , Natural Flavors , Orange Juice Concentrate ( Color and Flavor ) , Orange Oil , Silicon Dioxide , Tartaric Acid , Tocopherols ( To Preserve Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
