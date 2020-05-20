Emergen-C Turmeric & Ginger Immune Support citrus-ginger gummies support your wellness, naturally, and with a botanical twist! These Emergen-C Immune Support gummies are packed with organic turmeric and ginger, natural citrus juice and fruit flavors, vitamin C, and B vitamins. They are also vegetarian, gluten-free, and caffeine-free, These gummies are a multi-beneficial, delicious, nutritional supplement. Filled with the natural goodness of organic botanicals, these vitamin C gummies provide the perfect start to maintaining your health, supporting your immune system, and strengthening your body.* Experience the power of Emergen-C Turmeric & Ginger Immune Support citrus-ginger gummies, in a convenient pack of 36 gummies, perfect to take on the go!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.