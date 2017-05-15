Hover to Zoom
Emeril Gluten Free Dijon Mustard
12 OzUPC: 0007468309701
Product Details
- All Natural Dijon Mustard
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Spices, Oleoresin Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
