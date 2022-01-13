Hover to Zoom
Emeril's Homestyle Marinara Pasta Sauce
25 ozUPC: 0007468309946
Product Details
Rich and smooth marinara sauce with a real deep flavor. Plenty of ripe tomatoes, good oil, onions, and a perfect blend of spices...serve it and you'll make everybody happy. Delicious in baked ziti and lasagna. Add grated cheese to taste.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (124 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium430mg18.7%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units60%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Sugar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Minced Onions, Spice, Garlic Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More