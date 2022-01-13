Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (124 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3g 3.85% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 430mg 18.7%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5.09% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 9g

Protein 2g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin A 500Number of International Units 60%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%