Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (124 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3.5g 4.49% Saturated Fat 0.5g 2.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 450mg 19.57%

Total Carbohydrate 12g 4.36% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 6g

Protein 2g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 1.1mg 6%

Vitamin A 500Number of International Units 60%

Vitamin C 18mg 20%