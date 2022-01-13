Emeril's Roasted Gaaahlic Pasta Sauce
Product Details
Garlic lovers rejoice. This robust sauce is loaded with the good stuff. Roasting mellows the bite of fresh garlic, and with diced tomatoes, peppers, extra virgin olive oil and a delicate blend of spices, the sauce is perfectly balanced.
- No preservatives
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Roasted Garlic (Garlic, Soybean and or Canola Oil), Soybean Oil, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onions, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Basil
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More