Emeril's Roasted Gaaahlic Pasta Sauce

25 ozUPC: 0007468309949
Garlic lovers rejoice. This robust sauce is loaded with the good stuff. Roasting mellows the bite of fresh garlic, and with diced tomatoes, peppers, extra virgin olive oil and a delicate blend of spices, the sauce is perfectly balanced.

  • No preservatives
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (124 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg19.57%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units60%
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Roasted Garlic (Garlic, Soybean and or Canola Oil), Soybean Oil, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onions, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Basil

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
