Emeril's Tomato & Basil Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Emeril's Tomato & Basil Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Emeril's Tomato & Basil Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Emeril's Tomato & Basil Sauce

25 ozUPC: 0007468309942
Purchase Options

Product Details

My Tomato & Basil is loaded with tomatoes, good oil, onions and a delicate spice blend. This versatile sauce is terrific in a baked ziti or lasagna, on pizza, and over any pasta. Serving Suggestion. Heat sauce and pour over a pound of your favorite pasta. Add meatballs or sweet sausage for a real Neapolitan-style meal.

  • No preservatives
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (124 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium430mg18.7%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units60%
Vitamin C15mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Soybean Oil, Sugar, Salt, Minced Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Oregano, Garlic Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More