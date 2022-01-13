Emeril's Tomato & Basil Sauce
Product Details
My Tomato & Basil is loaded with tomatoes, good oil, onions and a delicate spice blend. This versatile sauce is terrific in a baked ziti or lasagna, on pizza, and over any pasta. Serving Suggestion. Heat sauce and pour over a pound of your favorite pasta. Add meatballs or sweet sausage for a real Neapolitan-style meal.
- No preservatives
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Soybean Oil, Sugar, Salt, Minced Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Oregano, Garlic Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
