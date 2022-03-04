Hover to Zoom
Emmi Grand Cru Cheese
1 lbUPC: 0028647840000
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories117
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.491g
Monounsaturated Fat2.847g
Cholesterol31mg10.33%
Sodium202mg8.78%
Total Carbohydrate0.1g0.04%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.102g
Protein8.451g
Calcium287mg20%
Iron0.048mg0%
Vitamin A269mcg30%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More