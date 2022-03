Ingredients

Filtered Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, High Oleic Safflower Oil, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast, Methylcellulose, Bamboo Fiber, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Calcium Phosphate, Baking Powder (Glucono Delta Lactone, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Guar Gum, Corn Starch, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Tapioca Syrup, Orange Citrus Fiber, Inverted Sugar (from Beet or Cane), Xanthan Gum.Enriched With Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin, Iron, Folic Acid and Vitamin D

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More