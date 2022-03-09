Ener-G Brown Rice Bread Yeast Free Bread Perspective: front
Ener-G Brown Rice Bread Yeast Free Bread Perspective: left
Ener-G Brown Rice Bread Yeast Free Bread Perspective: bottom
Ener-G Brown Rice Bread Yeast Free Bread

21.5 OzUPC: 0007511914580
Product Details

  • Wheat Free 
  • Gluten Free 
  • Dairy Free

We unconditionally guarantee our products' freshness and quality up to their "best before dates."Ener-G Foods recommends that once opened products be put into an airtight container and refrigerated. Freezing our products in their original packages causes them to dry out and crumble. If you wish to freeze our products it is best to remove them from their original packages and place them in a freezer friendly container. Once opened our products can last a few days, with refrigeration they last approximately 1 week.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium3mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour, High Oleic Safflower Oil, Leavening (Glucono-delta-lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate and Calcium Carbonate), Methylcellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Orange Citrus Fiber and Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.