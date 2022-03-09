Wheat Free

Gluten Free

Dairy Free

We unconditionally guarantee our products' freshness and quality up to their "best before dates."Ener-G Foods recommends that once opened products be put into an airtight container and refrigerated. Freezing our products in their original packages causes them to dry out and crumble. If you wish to freeze our products it is best to remove them from their original packages and place them in a freezer friendly container. Once opened our products can last a few days, with refrigeration they last approximately 1 week.