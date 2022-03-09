Ener-G Brown Rice Bread Yeast Free Bread
Product Details
- Wheat Free
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
We unconditionally guarantee our products' freshness and quality up to their "best before dates."Ener-G Foods recommends that once opened products be put into an airtight container and refrigerated. Freezing our products in their original packages causes them to dry out and crumble. If you wish to freeze our products it is best to remove them from their original packages and place them in a freezer friendly container. Once opened our products can last a few days, with refrigeration they last approximately 1 week.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour, High Oleic Safflower Oil, Leavening (Glucono-delta-lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate and Calcium Carbonate), Methylcellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Orange Citrus Fiber and Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More