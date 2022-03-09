Hover to Zoom
Ener-G Brown Rice Hamburger Buns
7.7 ozUPC: 0007511914586
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Free from: Wheat, Dairy, Nut, Soy, Egg, Gluten
- Family Owned Since 1962
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , Cold Pressed High Oleic Safflower Oil , Brown Rice Flour , Pear Juice Concentrate , Yeast , Methylcellulose , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Calcium Phosphate , Glucono Delta Lactone . Enriched with Thiamine ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin , Iron and Folic Acid . Gluten Free .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More