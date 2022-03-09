Nutrition Facts

4.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 250

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 15mg 1%

Total Carbohydrate 35g 12% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 2g

Protein 2g