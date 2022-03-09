Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Ener-G Foods Light White Rice Flax Loaf
8 ozUPC: 0007511914036
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Gluten Free
- Wheat Free
- Dairy Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Niacin0.8mg4%
Riboflavin0.07mg4.12%
Thiamin0.09mg6%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D8Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Flax Meal, High Oleic Safflower Oil, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast, Methylcellulose, Salt, Orange Citrus Fiber, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Baking Powder (Glucono Delta Lactone, Calcium Carbonate & Magnesium Carbonate), Calcium Phosphate.Enriched With Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin, Iron, Folic Acid and Vitamin D
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More