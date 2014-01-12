Ener-G Foods Light White Rice Loaf
Product Details
Our Ener-G Foods Light White Rice Loaf bread is kept fresh through a highly developed vacuum packing process and guaranteed until each best before date on the package. With a long shelf life you can enjoy your favorites continuously.
- Wheat Free
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Yeast , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Methylcellulose , Orange Citrus Fiber , Salt , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Calcium Phosphate , Glucono Delta Lactone . Enriched with Thiamin , Riboflavin , Niacin , Iron and Folic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
