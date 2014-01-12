Ener-G Foods Light White Rice Loaf Perspective: front
Ener-G Foods Light White Rice Loaf

8 ozUPC: 0007511914024
Product Details

Our Ener-G Foods Light White Rice Loaf bread is kept fresh through a highly developed vacuum packing process and guaranteed until each best before date on the package. With a long shelf life you can enjoy your favorites continuously.

  • Wheat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Yeast , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Methylcellulose , Orange Citrus Fiber , Salt , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Calcium Phosphate , Glucono Delta Lactone . Enriched with Thiamin , Riboflavin , Niacin , Iron and Folic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
