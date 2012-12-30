Hover to Zoom
Ener-G Foods Pure Potato Starch Flour
16 ozUPC: 0007511912365
Product Details
A very fine potato starch flour which is excellent in baking when combined with other flours. It is also useful for thickening sauces and gravies.
- Gluten-free
- Wheat-free
- Dairy-free
- Nut-free
- Kosher Parve
- Cholesterol-free
- No sodium
- No saturated fat
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate41g14%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes Starch Flour
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible