14 ozUPC: 0007511913002
Product Details

This Ener-G Cinnamon Raisin Bread is a classic favorite in a soft gluten free formula.

  • Wheat Free / Gluten Free
  • 3 g Fiber
  • Dairy Free
  • Nut Free
  • Soy Free
  • Kosher

We pioneered a vacuum packaging system to obtain a long unrefrigerated shelf life without mold inhibitors. We believe that eliminating refrigerated storage and transportation helps us to maintain products quality and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. We guarantee the freshness and quality of our products up to their "Best By Date."

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar6g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Rice Flour (White, Brown and Sweet Rice), Raisins, High Oleic Safflower Oil, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Sugar Cane Fiber, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast, Egg White Powder, Fresh Banana, Cinnamon Powder, Modified Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Baking Powder (Glucono Delta Lactone & Calcium Carbonate), Cellulose Gum, Orange Citrus Fiber, Cinnamon Fiber (Cinnamon, Water, Gum Arabic, Rosemary (Antioxidant).

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
