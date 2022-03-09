Ener-G Gluten Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Product Details
This Ener-G Cinnamon Raisin Bread is a classic favorite in a soft gluten free formula.
- Wheat Free / Gluten Free
- 3 g Fiber
- Dairy Free
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
- Kosher
We pioneered a vacuum packaging system to obtain a long unrefrigerated shelf life without mold inhibitors. We believe that eliminating refrigerated storage and transportation helps us to maintain products quality and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. We guarantee the freshness and quality of our products up to their "Best By Date."
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Rice Flour (White, Brown and Sweet Rice), Raisins, High Oleic Safflower Oil, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Sugar Cane Fiber, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast, Egg White Powder, Fresh Banana, Cinnamon Powder, Modified Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Baking Powder (Glucono Delta Lactone & Calcium Carbonate), Cellulose Gum, Orange Citrus Fiber, Cinnamon Fiber (Cinnamon, Water, Gum Arabic, Rosemary (Antioxidant).
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More