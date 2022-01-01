Ener-G Gluten Free Classic White with Tapioca
Product Details
This is now a verified product by the Non-GMO Project. The Tapioca Loaf - Thin Sliced is our all time best selling gluten-free, low protein bread. Made with tapioca flour, this loaf has universal uses, from simple toast to elaborate sandwiches.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Fruit Oil, Safflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup, Bamboo Fiber, Invert Sugar, Pear Juice Concentrate, Methylcellulose, Yeast, Salt, Apple Sauce (Apples, Water), Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citrus Fiber, Glucono Delta Lactone (Antioxidant).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
