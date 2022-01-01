Ener-G Gluten Free Classic White with Tapioca Perspective: front
Ener-G Gluten Free Classic White with Tapioca

16 ozUPC: 0007511904015
This is now a verified product by the Non-GMO Project. The Tapioca Loaf - Thin Sliced is our all time best selling gluten-free, low protein bread. Made with tapioca flour, this loaf has universal uses, from simple toast to elaborate sandwiches.

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
Serving size1slice (38 g)
Calories110
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Fruit Oil, Safflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup, Bamboo Fiber, Invert Sugar, Pear Juice Concentrate, Methylcellulose, Yeast, Salt, Apple Sauce (Apples, Water), Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citrus Fiber, Glucono Delta Lactone (Antioxidant).

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

