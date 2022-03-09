Hover to Zoom
Ener-G Gluten Free Focaccia Crust
5.36 ozUPC: 0007511913750
Product Details
- Gluten Free
- Wheat Free
- Dairy Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Bamboo Fiber , Modified Cellulose , Sodium Chloride , Potato Flour , Orange Fiber , Yeast , Calcium Phosphate , Baking Powder , Gluconolactone , Calcium Carbonate , Vitamin B1 , Riboflavin , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid , Vitamin D
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible