Nutrition Facts

2.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 150mg 6%

Total Carbohydrate 13g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g

Protein 1g