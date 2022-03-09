Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1bun (55 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 150

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 10.26% Saturated Fat 2.5g 12.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 200mg 8.7%

Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 5g 17.86% Sugar 4g

Protein 1g

Calcium 11mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%