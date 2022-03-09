Ener-G Gluten Free Hamburger Buns Perspective: front
Ener-G Gluten Free Hamburger Buns

7.76 ozUPC: 0007511914587
This is now a verified product by the Non-GMO Project.Our best selling gluten-free, low protein hamburger bun. Made with white rice and tapioca flour, the Tapioca Hamburger Buns makes a great white hamburger bun alternative. Perfect warmed up, toasted, or grilled.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bun (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Fruit Oil, Safflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup, Bamboo Fiber, Invert Sugar, Pear Juice Concentrate, Methylcellulose, Yeast, Salt, Apple Sauce (Apples, Water), Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citrus Fiber, Glucono Delta Lactone (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
