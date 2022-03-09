Ener-G Gluten Free Hamburger Buns
Product Details
This is now a verified product by the Non-GMO Project.Our best selling gluten-free, low protein hamburger bun. Made with white rice and tapioca flour, the Tapioca Hamburger Buns makes a great white hamburger bun alternative. Perfect warmed up, toasted, or grilled.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Fruit Oil, Safflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup, Bamboo Fiber, Invert Sugar, Pear Juice Concentrate, Methylcellulose, Yeast, Salt, Apple Sauce (Apples, Water), Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citrus Fiber, Glucono Delta Lactone (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
