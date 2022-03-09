Ingredients

FILTERED WATER, EGG WHITE, BROWN RICE FLOUR, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: NON GMO CANOLA OIL, SUNFLOWER, OR SAFFLOWER OIL), PALM FRUIT OIL, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, BAMBOO FIBER, FLAX MEAL, YEAST, GUAR GUM, XANTHAN GUM, GLUCONO DELTA LACTONE (ANTIOXIDANT), SALT. CONTAINS EGG WHITE

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.