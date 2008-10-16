Ener-G Gluten Free Light Classic White with Tapioca Perspective: front
Ener-G Gluten Free Light Classic White with Tapioca Perspective: left
Ener-G Gluten Free Light Classic White with Tapioca Perspective: right
Ener-G Gluten Free Light Classic White with Tapioca

8 ozUPC: 0007511914021
Product Details

This is now a verified product by the Non-GMO Project. Our best selling gluten-free, low-phenylalanine light bread. Made with tapioca flour, this bread is not your typical gluten-free white bread. It's light, soft, and airy. The Light Tapioca Loaf is lower in calories, fat, and carbs than our regular Tapioca Loaf.

  • Wheat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free

Our innovative packaging gives our products a 1-year shelf life without the need for refrigeration. We bake our products as orders are received to ensure that the freshest product is available.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Bamboo Fiber , Organic Palm Fruit Oil , Yeast , Methylcellulose , Guar Gum , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Salt , Orange Citrus Fiber , Baking Powder ( Glucono Delta Lactone , Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate ) , Calcium Phosphate . Enriched , with : Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid and Vitamin D .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible