Ener-G Gluten Free Light Classic White with Tapioca
Product Details
This is now a verified product by the Non-GMO Project. Our best selling gluten-free, low-phenylalanine light bread. Made with tapioca flour, this bread is not your typical gluten-free white bread. It's light, soft, and airy. The Light Tapioca Loaf is lower in calories, fat, and carbs than our regular Tapioca Loaf.
- Wheat Free
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
Our innovative packaging gives our products a 1-year shelf life without the need for refrigeration. We bake our products as orders are received to ensure that the freshest product is available.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Bamboo Fiber , Organic Palm Fruit Oil , Yeast , Methylcellulose , Guar Gum , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Salt , Orange Citrus Fiber , Baking Powder ( Glucono Delta Lactone , Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate ) , Calcium Phosphate . Enriched , with : Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid and Vitamin D .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
