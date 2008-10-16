This is now a verified product by the Non-GMO Project. Our best selling gluten-free, low-phenylalanine light bread. Made with tapioca flour, this bread is not your typical gluten-free white bread. It's light, soft, and airy. The Light Tapioca Loaf is lower in calories, fat, and carbs than our regular Tapioca Loaf.

Wheat Free

Gluten Free

Dairy Free

Our innovative packaging gives our products a 1-year shelf life without the need for refrigeration. We bake our products as orders are received to ensure that the freshest product is available.