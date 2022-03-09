Hover to Zoom
Ener-G Gluten-Free Tapioca Flour
16 ozUPC: 0007511912459
Product Details
Tapioca Flour- kosher-parve. A starchy substance extracted from the root of the cassava plant, this flour is used as a thickening agent for soups, fruit fillings, glazes, and baking. Tapioca Flour is a wonderful product for the gluten free pantry.
- Gluten-Free
- Wheat-Free
- Dairy-Free
- Nut-Free
- Low-Protein
- Ener-G® Pure Tapioca Flour
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Tapioca Flour
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible