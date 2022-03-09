Ener-G Gluten-Free Tapioca Flour Perspective: front
Ener-G Gluten-Free Tapioca Flour Perspective: back
Ener-G Gluten-Free Tapioca Flour

16 ozUPC: 0007511912459
Tapioca Flour- kosher-parve. A starchy substance extracted from the root of the cassava plant, this flour is used as a thickening agent for soups, fruit fillings, glazes, and baking. Tapioca Flour is a wonderful product for the gluten free pantry.

  • Gluten-Free
  • Wheat-Free
  • Dairy-Free
  • Nut-Free
  • Low-Protein
  • Ener-G® Pure Tapioca Flour

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Pure Tapioca Flour

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

