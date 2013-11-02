Ingredients

: Filtered Water , Brown Rice Flour , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Methylcellulose , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Yeast , Salt , Orange Citrus Fiber , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Baking Powder ( Glucono Delta Lactone , Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate ) , Calcium Phosphate . Enriched , with : Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid and Vitamin D .

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

