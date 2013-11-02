Ener-G Light Multigrain Brown Rice Loaf
Product Details
An ideal alternative for multigrain bread lovers with just 60 calories per slice. Similar to our Light Classic White Bread, but with the added heartiness of extra gluten-free grains. Pairs well with fillings, jam, or butter for great gluten-free snack. Toasts and microwaves well.
- Wheat Free
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Kosher
- Casein Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Brown Rice Flour , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Methylcellulose , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Yeast , Salt , Orange Citrus Fiber , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Baking Powder ( Glucono Delta Lactone , Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate ) , Calcium Phosphate . Enriched , with : Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid and Vitamin D .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
