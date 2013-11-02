Ener-G Light Multigrain Brown Rice Loaf Perspective: front
Ener-G Light Multigrain Brown Rice Loaf

8 ozUPC: 0007511914028
An ideal alternative for multigrain bread lovers with just 60 calories per slice. Similar to our Light Classic White Bread, but with the added heartiness of extra gluten-free grains. Pairs well with fillings, jam, or butter for great gluten-free snack. Toasts and microwaves well.

  • Wheat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Kosher
  • Casein Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Brown Rice Flour , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Pear Juice Concentrate , Methylcellulose , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Yeast , Salt , Orange Citrus Fiber , Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose , Baking Powder ( Glucono Delta Lactone , Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate ) , Calcium Phosphate . Enriched , with : Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid and Vitamin D .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
