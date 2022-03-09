Ener-G Foods began producing high quality gluten-free foods in 1962. Our dedicated gluten-free facilities have separate lines for egg containing products. Our "Ener-G Select" products contain egg. Our "Ener-G" products are egg-free.We pioneered a vacuum packaging system to obtain a long unrefrigerated shelf life without mold inhibitors. We believe that eliminating refrigerated storage and transportation helps us to maintain products quality and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. We guarantee the freshness and quality of our products up to their "Best By Date."

Made with deep rich healthy molasses

Wheat Free

Gluten Free

3 g Fiber

Dairy Free

Nut Free

Soy Free

Kosher