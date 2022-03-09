Ener-G Pacific Molasses Bread
Product Details
Ener-G Foods began producing high quality gluten-free foods in 1962. Our dedicated gluten-free facilities have separate lines for egg containing products. Our "Ener-G Select" products contain egg. Our "Ener-G" products are egg-free.We pioneered a vacuum packaging system to obtain a long unrefrigerated shelf life without mold inhibitors. We believe that eliminating refrigerated storage and transportation helps us to maintain products quality and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. We guarantee the freshness and quality of our products up to their "Best By Date."
- Made with deep rich healthy molasses
- Wheat Free
- Gluten Free
- 3 g Fiber
- Dairy Free
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Rice Flour ( White , Brown and Sweet Rice ) , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Tapioca Flour , Sugar Cane Fiber , Evaporated Cane Sugar , Yeast , Pear Juice Concentrate , Molasses , Egg White Powder , Modified Cellulose , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Baking Powder ( Glucono Delta Lactone and Calcium Carbonate ) , Cellulose Gum , Orange Citrus Fiber .
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More