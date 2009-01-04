Ener-G Pizza Shells Wheat-Free Perspective: front
Ener-G Pizza Shells Wheat-Free

14.7 ozUPC: 0007511960220
Product Details

Do you have that urge to make a pizza no that no one can touch? That will fit into your special diet with a taste of something satisfying? Try this thin and tender crust. All you have to do is top it any way you like and pop it into the oven. In no time at all, you have a piping-hot, delicious and crispy pizza, oozing with cheese and or your favorite toppings, yeast free with a simple taste.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water Filtered , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , Safflower Oil High Oleic , Or , Sunflower Oil , Pears Juice Concentrate , Bamboo Fiber , Yeast , Methylcellulose , Guar Gum , Oranges Citrus Fiber , Salt , Calcium Phosphate , Glucono Delta Lactone , Enriched with: , Thiamin Vitamin B1 ( Vitamin B ) , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , Niacin Vitamin B3 , Iron , Folic Acid Vitamin B9

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible