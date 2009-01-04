Ener-G Pizza Shells Wheat-Free
Product Details
Do you have that urge to make a pizza no that no one can touch? That will fit into your special diet with a taste of something satisfying? Try this thin and tender crust. All you have to do is top it any way you like and pop it into the oven. In no time at all, you have a piping-hot, delicious and crispy pizza, oozing with cheese and or your favorite toppings, yeast free with a simple taste.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water Filtered , Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , Safflower Oil High Oleic , Or , Sunflower Oil , Pears Juice Concentrate , Bamboo Fiber , Yeast , Methylcellulose , Guar Gum , Oranges Citrus Fiber , Salt , Calcium Phosphate , Glucono Delta Lactone , Enriched with: , Thiamin Vitamin B1 ( Vitamin B ) , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , Niacin Vitamin B3 , Iron , Folic Acid Vitamin B9
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
