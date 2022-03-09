Ener-G Sourdough White Bread Perspective: front
Ener-G Sourdough White Bread

14 ozUPC: 0007511913005
Product Details

Ener-G Sourdough White Bread, old world flavor in a new age formula.

  • Wheat Free / Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 3 g Fiber
  • Nut Free
  • Soy Free
  • Kosher

We pioneered a vacuum packaging system to obtain a long unrefrigerated shelf life without mold inhibitors. We believe that eliminating refrigerated storage and transportation helps us to maintain products quality and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. We guaranteed the freshness and quality of our products up to their "Best By Date."

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.58%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Rice Flour (White & Sweet Rice), Sour Dough Starter (Rice Flour, Tapioca Syrup, Yeast, Salt), High Oleic Safflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Pear Juice Concentrate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Egg White Powder, Modified Cellulose, Baking Powder (Glucono Delta Lactone, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate), Salt, Orange Citrus Fiber Vegetable Glycerin, Dough Conditioner (Calcium Sulfate, Enzyme), Enriched With Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin, Iron, Folic Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
