Ener-G Sourdough White Bread
Product Details
Ener-G Sourdough White Bread, old world flavor in a new age formula.
- Wheat Free / Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- 3 g Fiber
- Nut Free
- Soy Free
- Kosher
We pioneered a vacuum packaging system to obtain a long unrefrigerated shelf life without mold inhibitors. We believe that eliminating refrigerated storage and transportation helps us to maintain products quality and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. We guaranteed the freshness and quality of our products up to their "Best By Date."
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Rice Flour (White & Sweet Rice), Sour Dough Starter (Rice Flour, Tapioca Syrup, Yeast, Salt), High Oleic Safflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Pear Juice Concentrate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Egg White Powder, Modified Cellulose, Baking Powder (Glucono Delta Lactone, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate), Salt, Orange Citrus Fiber Vegetable Glycerin, Dough Conditioner (Calcium Sulfate, Enzyme), Enriched With Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin, Iron, Folic Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More