Long-lasting power and innovation is what the Energizer MAX family is all about.

Power the devices you love with Energizer MAX AAA Alkaline Batteries. These Energizer batteries fuel the technology that helps you live, work and play, whether you need batteries for everyday electronics like your wireless mouse or toy batteries for your child's favorite toys. Energizer's #1 longest-lasting MAX, these triple A batteries keep your favorite devices running longer. Powerseal Technology helps protect your devices against damaging leaks for up to two years after these Energizer AAA batteries are fully used. With a shelf life of up to 10 years in storage, these AAA batteries are ready to keep your devices operating when you need them most. Depend on the power of Energizer MAX AAA Batteries to power your everyday electronics.