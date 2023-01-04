Long-lasting power and innovation is what the Energizer MAX family is all about. Meet our longest-lasting AA and AAA Energizer MAX batteries yet. They also hold their power for up to 10 years while in storage, so you have power when you need it most. Plus, the AA and AAA sizes are designed to protect devices from leakage of fully used batteries up to 2 years. So, when it comes to toys, digital cameras, and other valuable devices, you can feel confident knowing you have the long-lasting power and protection you expect from Energizer.

*Energizer will repair or replace, at our option, any device damaged by leakage from Energizer MAX Alkaline batteries either during the life of the battery or within two years following the full use of the battery. If exact replacement is not available, devices may be replaced with a product of comparable market value at the time of claim. Leaking battery and damaged device must be provided to Energizer as proof of claim. Energizer reserves the right to deny claims of damage caused by misuse or modification of the batteries or device.