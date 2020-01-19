Long-lasting power and innovation is what the Energizer® Max® family is all about. These batteries hold power for up to 10 years while in storage, so you have power when you need it most. When it comes to toys, digital cameras, and other valuable devices, you can feel confident knowing you have the long-lasting power and protection you expect from Energizer®.

Power everyday devices

PowerSeal™ Technology is the innovation that delivers energy you can rely on

Power for your nonstop family's must-have devices

Holds power up to 10 years in storage-so you're never left powerless

In-Package Dimensions: 3.6 Inch x 4.25 Inch x 1.1 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.31 Pound