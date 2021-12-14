Hover to Zoom
Energizer® Ultimate Lithium AAA Batteries
UPC: 0003980007933
Product Details
Nothing outlasts the long-lasting power of Energizer® Ultimate Lithium Batteries. Each battery's safety-conscious, leak-proof design gives you confidence that your most-loved devices are protected against leaks and corrosion. These batteries can perform in extreme temperatures (from -40F to 140° F) and last in storage for up to 20 years making Energizer® Ultimate Lithium batteries the clear choice to dependably power the essential devices in your life.
- Leak-proof construction
- Ideal for your smart home devices, outdoor surveillance systems, digital cameras, and handheld games
- Holds power up to 20 years in storage
- Performs in extreme temperatures for year-round, indoor, and outdoor use
Model: L92SBP-4
In-Package Dimensions: 4.51 Inch x 0.44 Inch x 3.69 Inch
In-Package Weight: 0.086 Pound