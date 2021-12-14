Energizer® Ultimate Lithium AAA Batteries Perspective: front
Energizer® Ultimate Lithium AAA Batteries Perspective: back
Energizer® Ultimate Lithium AAA Batteries

UPC: 0003980007933
Nothing outlasts the long-lasting power of Energizer® Ultimate Lithium Batteries. Each battery's safety-conscious, leak-proof design gives you confidence that your most-loved devices are protected against leaks and corrosion. These batteries can perform in extreme temperatures (from -40F to 140° F) and last in storage for up to 20 years making Energizer® Ultimate Lithium batteries the clear choice to dependably power the essential devices in your life.

 

  • Leak-proof construction
  • Ideal for your smart home devices, outdoor surveillance systems, digital cameras, and handheld games
  • Holds power up to 20 years in storage
  • Performs in extreme temperatures for year-round, indoor, and outdoor use

 

Model: L92SBP-4

In-Package Dimensions: 4.51 Inch x 0.44 Inch x 3.69 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.086 Pound