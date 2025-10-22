Ingredients

Nonfat Milk, Vegetable Oil (Palm Olein, Coconut, Soy, and High Oleic Sunflower Oils), Rice Starch, Lactose, Maltodextrin, Glactooligosaccharides†, Polydextrose†, and Less Than 1%: Mortierella Alpina Oil, Crypthecodinium Cohnii Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cupric Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite, Choline Chloride, Ascorbic Acid, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin D3, Riboflavin, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Inositol, Vitamin E Acetate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Taurine, L-carnitine. †a Type of Prebiotic A Source of Arachidonic Acid (ARA) A Source of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

