Ingredients

Nonfat Milk , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Olein , Coconut , Soy and High Oleic Sunflower Oils ) , Rice Starch , Lactose , Maltodextrin , Galactooligosaccharides , * , Polydextrose , * , Less than 1% : Mortierella Alpina Oil , ** , Crypthecodinium Cohnii Oil , *** , Calcium Carbonate , Ferrous Sulfate , Zinc Sulfate , Sodium Citrate , Cupric Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Sodium Selenite , Choline Chloride , Ascorbic Acid , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin D3 , Riboflavin , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Vitamin K1 , Biotin , Vitamin B12 , Inositol , Vitamin E Acetate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Taurine , L-Carnitine , * , A Type Of : Prebiotic , ** , A Source Of : Arachidonic Acid ( ARA ) , *** , A Source Of : Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

