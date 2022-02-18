Enfamil A.R. Powder Infant Formula
Product Details
Enfamil A.R. Infant Formula is specially formulated with a thicker consistency clinically proven to reduce spit-up by over 50% while providing complete nutrition for your infant up to 12 months, unlike just adding rice cereal to formula. Spit-up is common side effect of your baby's developing digestive system.
- Proprietary Triple Health Guard blend that has DHA to help support brain development, prebiotics and vitamins to help support immune health, and 30 total nutrients to complement the diet
- Clinically proven to reduce spit-up by over 50% in 1 week
- Gentle, complete nutrition tailored for your baby through their first 12 months
- Meets reflux reduction guidelines, as set by the American Academy of Pediatrics
- SNAP ELIGIBLE - Eligible to be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nonfat Milk , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Olein , Coconut , Soy and High Oleic Sunflower Oils ) , Rice Starch , Lactose , Maltodextrin , Galactooligosaccharides , * , Polydextrose , * , Less than 1% : Mortierella Alpina Oil , ** , Crypthecodinium Cohnii Oil , *** , Calcium Carbonate , Ferrous Sulfate , Zinc Sulfate , Sodium Citrate , Cupric Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Sodium Selenite , Choline Chloride , Ascorbic Acid , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin D3 , Riboflavin , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Vitamin K1 , Biotin , Vitamin B12 , Inositol , Vitamin E Acetate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Taurine , L-Carnitine , * , A Type Of : Prebiotic , ** , A Source Of : Arachidonic Acid ( ARA ) , *** , A Source Of : Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More