Enfamil A.R. Powder Infant Formula
Enfamil A.R. Powder Infant Formula
Enfamil A.R. Powder Infant Formula
Enfamil A.R. Powder Infant Formula
Enfamil A.R. Powder Infant Formula
Enfamil A.R. Powder Infant Formula

19.5 ozUPC: 0030087020165
Enfamil A.R. Infant Formula is specially formulated with a thicker consistency clinically proven to reduce spit-up by over 50% while providing complete nutrition for your infant up to 12 months, unlike just adding rice cereal to formula. Spit-up is common side effect of your baby's developing digestive system.

  • Proprietary Triple Health Guard blend that has DHA to help support brain development, prebiotics and vitamins to help support immune health, and 30 total nutrients to complement the diet
  • Clinically proven to reduce spit-up by over 50% in 1 week
  • Gentle, complete nutrition tailored for your baby through their first 12 months
  • Meets reflux reduction guidelines, as set by the American Academy of Pediatrics
  • SNAP ELIGIBLE - Eligible to be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5.1g
Sodium40mg
Total Carbohydrate11.3g
Protein2.5g
Biotin3mcg
Calcium78mg
Chloride75mg
Copper75mg
Folic Acid16mcg
Iodide15mcg
Iron1.8mg
Magnesium8mg
Manganese15mg
Niacin1000mg
Riboflavin140mg
Thiamin80mg
Vitamin A300International Unit
Vitamin C12mg
Vitamin D60International Unit
Vitamin E2International Unit
Vitamin K9mcg
Zinc1mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Nonfat Milk , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Olein , Coconut , Soy and High Oleic Sunflower Oils ) , Rice Starch , Lactose , Maltodextrin , Galactooligosaccharides , * , Polydextrose , * , Less than 1% : Mortierella Alpina Oil , ** , Crypthecodinium Cohnii Oil , *** , Calcium Carbonate , Ferrous Sulfate , Zinc Sulfate , Sodium Citrate , Cupric Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Sodium Selenite , Choline Chloride , Ascorbic Acid , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Vitamin D3 , Riboflavin , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Vitamin K1 , Biotin , Vitamin B12 , Inositol , Vitamin E Acetate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Taurine , L-Carnitine , * , A Type Of : Prebiotic , ** , A Source Of : Arachidonic Acid ( ARA ) , *** , A Source Of : Docosahexaenoic Acid ( DHA ) .

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.