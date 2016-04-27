This proprietary blend of Dual Prebiotics® is designed to support the immune system, and clinically proven to promote digestive health.* It is the first and only formula in US containing the ingredients MFGM and lactoferrin, making Enfamil Enspire our closest ever formula to breast milk.Lactoferrin is a protein found in Colostrum that supports the immune system.* MFGM, found in breast milk, has been shown to support mental development.* Enfamil Enspire Infant Formula is an inspired way to nourish.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.