Enfamil™ Enspire™ Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Product Details
This proprietary blend of Dual Prebiotics® is designed to support the immune system, and clinically proven to promote digestive health.* It is the first and only formula in US containing the ingredients MFGM and lactoferrin, making Enfamil Enspire our closest ever formula to breast milk.Lactoferrin is a protein found in Colostrum that supports the immune system.* MFGM, found in breast milk, has been shown to support mental development.* Enfamil Enspire Infant Formula is an inspired way to nourish.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nonfat Milk , Lactose , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Olein , Coconut Oil , Soy Oil and High Oleic Sunflower Oil ) , Whey Protein , Lipid Concentrate , * ( Milk ) , Whey Protein Concentrate and Less than 2% : Lactoferrin , Galactooligosaccharides , Polydextrose , Mortierella Alpina Oil , C Cohnii Oil , Potassium Citrate , Calcium Carbonate , Calcium Phosphate , Sodium Chloride , Potassium Chloride , Ferrous Sulfate , Magnesium Oxide , Zinc Sulfate , Cupric Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Iodide , Sodium Selenite , Soy Lecithin , Choline Chloride , Ascorbic Acid , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Riboflavin , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Vitamin K1 , Biotin , Vitamin B12 , Inositol , Vitamin E Acetate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Nucleotides ( Cytidine 5' Monophosphate , Disodium Uridine 5\' Monophosphate , Adenosine 5' Monophosphate , Disodium Guanosine 5\' Monophosphate ) , Taurine , L-Carnitine .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
