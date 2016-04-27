Enfamil™ Enspire™ Infant Formula Powder with Iron Perspective: front
Enfamil™ Enspire™ Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Enfamil™ Enspire™ Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Enfamil™ Enspire™ Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Enfamil™ Enspire™ Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Enfamil™ Enspire™ Infant Formula Powder with Iron

20.5 ozUPC: 0030087511748
Product Details

This proprietary blend of Dual Prebiotics® is designed to support the immune system, and clinically proven to promote digestive health.* It is the first and only formula in US containing the ingredients MFGM and lactoferrin, making Enfamil Enspire our closest ever formula to breast milk.Lactoferrin is a protein found in Colostrum that supports the immune system.* MFGM, found in breast milk, has been shown to support mental development.* Enfamil Enspire Infant Formula is an inspired way to nourish.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5.3g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium27mg
Total Carbohydrate11g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Biotin3mcg
Calcium78mg
Chloride63mg
Copper75mg
Folic Acid16mcg
Iodide15mcg
Iron1.8mg
Magnesium8mg
Manganese15mg
Niacin1000mg
Riboflavin140mg
Thiamin80mg
Vitamin A300International Unit
Vitamin C12mg
Vitamin D60International Unit
Vitamin E2International Unit
Vitamin K9mcg
Zinc1mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nonfat Milk , Lactose , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Olein , Coconut Oil , Soy Oil and High Oleic Sunflower Oil ) , Whey Protein , Lipid Concentrate , * ( Milk ) , Whey Protein Concentrate and Less than 2% : Lactoferrin , Galactooligosaccharides , Polydextrose , Mortierella Alpina Oil , C Cohnii Oil , Potassium Citrate , Calcium Carbonate , Calcium Phosphate , Sodium Chloride , Potassium Chloride , Ferrous Sulfate , Magnesium Oxide , Zinc Sulfate , Cupric Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Iodide , Sodium Selenite , Soy Lecithin , Choline Chloride , Ascorbic Acid , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Riboflavin , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Vitamin K1 , Biotin , Vitamin B12 , Inositol , Vitamin E Acetate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Nucleotides ( Cytidine 5' Monophosphate , Disodium Uridine 5\' Monophosphate , Adenosine 5' Monophosphate , Disodium Guanosine 5\' Monophosphate ) , Taurine , L-Carnitine .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

