Enfamil Gentlease Powder Infant Formula
19.9UPC: 0030087511978
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
-Clinically shown to ease fussiness, gas and crying in 24 hours. Features easy-to-digest proteins that have been partially broken down.
-Gentle, complete nutrition tailored for your baby through their first 12 months
-Contains DHA & Choline, important nutrients found in breast milk to help support cognitive brain development
-An exclusive blend of dual prebiotics designed to support your baby's immune system. No artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors.
- Enfamil Gentlease Infant Formula provides a gentle start for sensitive tummies. It's designed to have easy-to-digest proteins and is clinically proven to ease fussiness, gas and crying in 24 hours.
- Enfamil is backed by decades of research on breast milk and multiple clinical studies on its brain building power.