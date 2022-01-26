Hover to Zoom
Enfamil™ Milk-Based Baby Formula with Iron Powder
29.4 ozUPC: 0030087512127
Enfamil Infant Formula is backed by decades of research on breast milk and multiple clinical studies on its brain building power. It is tailored to meet the nutritional needs of all infant through 12 months, and has an easy-to-digest blend inspired by breast milk.
- It's unique Triple Health Guard blend has 30 nutrients for growth, DHA to help maximize learning potential and an exclusive prebiotics blend clinically proven to support the immune system.
- No artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors
- An exclusive blend of dual prebiotics designed to support your baby's immune system
- Contains DHA & Choline, important nutrients found in breast milk to help support cognitive brain development
- Gentle, complete nutrition tailored for your baby through their first 12 months