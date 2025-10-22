Hover to Zoom
Enfamil Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron
12.5 ozUPC: 0030087136542
Located in AISLE 17
Enfamil® has DHA and Choline, brain-nourishing nutrients that are also found in breast milk. It also has two prebiotics to support immune health. Enfamil® Infant is gentle nutrition tailored for infants 0–12 months. Enfamil infant offers complete nutrition, making this a trusted choice for moms who formula feed and for those who supplement their breastfeeding. When your baby is 12 months or older, try Enfagrow® Toddler Next Step.™
- Enfamil Infant Formula is backed by decades of research on breast milk and multiple clinical studies on its brain building power
- It is tailored to meet the nutritional needs of all infant through 12 months, and has an easy-to-digest blend inspired by breast milk
- No artificial flavors
- No artificial sweeteners
- No artificial colors