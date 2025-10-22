Enfamil® has DHA and Choline, brain-nourishing nutrients that are also found in breast milk. It also has two prebiotics to support immune health. Enfamil® Infant is gentle nutrition tailored for infants 0–12 months. Enfamil infant offers complete nutrition, making this a trusted choice for moms who formula feed and for those who supplement their breastfeeding. When your baby is 12 months or older, try Enfagrow® Toddler Next Step.™

Enfamil Infant Formula is backed by decades of research on breast milk and multiple clinical studies on its brain building power

It is tailored to meet the nutritional needs of all infant through 12 months, and has an easy-to-digest blend inspired by breast milk

No artificial flavors

No artificial sweeteners

No artificial colors