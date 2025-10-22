Enfamil Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron Perspective: front
Enfamil Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron Perspective: left
Enfamil Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron Perspective: right
Enfamil Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron

12.5 ozUPC: 0030087136542
Product Details

Enfamil® has DHA and Choline, brain-nourishing nutrients that are also found in breast milk. It also has two prebiotics to support immune health. Enfamil® Infant is gentle nutrition tailored for infants 0–12 months. Enfamil infant offers complete nutrition, making this a trusted choice for moms who formula feed and for those who supplement their breastfeeding. When your baby is 12 months or older, try Enfagrow® Toddler Next Step.™

  • Enfamil Infant Formula is backed by decades of research on breast milk and multiple clinical studies on its brain building power
  • It is tailored to meet the nutritional needs of all infant through 12 months, and has an easy-to-digest blend inspired by breast milk
  • No artificial flavors
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • No artificial colors