Enfamil EnfaCare Infant Formula is formulated to meet the special nutritional needs of babies born prematurely or at a low birth weight, and is recommended to be used through 12 months of age. Enfacare has additional protein, calcium, and extra vitamins & minerals* to promote early growth & helps your little one catch up to full-term, breastfed infants.

Brain building nutrition inspired by breast milk

The only formula that has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA, previously only found in breast milk

Clinically proven to promote catch-up growth similar to full-term breastfed infants

Milk-based, 22 Cal/fl oz formula with enriched nutrition and a blend of nutrients to help baby's immune system

Perfect for plan-ahead feedings

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.