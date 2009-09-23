Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron Perspective: front
Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron Perspective: back
Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron Perspective: left
Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron Perspective: right
Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron Perspective: top
Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron Perspective: bottom
Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron

12.8 ozUPC: 0030087512208
Product Details

Enfamil EnfaCare Infant Formula is formulated to meet the special nutritional needs of babies born prematurely or at a low birth weight, and is recommended to be used through 12 months of age. Enfacare has additional protein, calcium, and extra vitamins & minerals* to promote early growth & helps your little one catch up to full-term, breastfed infants.

  • Brain building nutrition inspired by breast milk
  • The only formula that has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA, previously only found in breast milk
  • Clinically proven to promote catch-up growth similar to full-term breastfed infants
  • Milk-based, 22 Cal/fl oz formula with enriched nutrition and a blend of nutrients to help baby's immune system
  • Perfect for plan-ahead feedings

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.