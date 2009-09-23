Hover to Zoom
Enfamil NeuroPro EnfaCare Infant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron
12.8 ozUPC: 0030087512208
Product Details
Enfamil EnfaCare Infant Formula is formulated to meet the special nutritional needs of babies born prematurely or at a low birth weight, and is recommended to be used through 12 months of age. Enfacare has additional protein, calcium, and extra vitamins & minerals* to promote early growth & helps your little one catch up to full-term, breastfed infants.
- Brain building nutrition inspired by breast milk
- The only formula that has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA, previously only found in breast milk
- Clinically proven to promote catch-up growth similar to full-term breastfed infants
- Milk-based, 22 Cal/fl oz formula with enriched nutrition and a blend of nutrients to help baby's immune system
- Perfect for plan-ahead feedings
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.