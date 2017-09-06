Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder Perspective: front
Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder

27.4 ozUPC: 0030087512121
Product Details

Introducing NEW Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Value Can with our trusted Gentlease formula. It is clinically proven to reduce fussiness, gas, and crying within 24 hours and has MFGM that nourishes the brain.

  • Complete nutrition for babies through 12 months, easy-to-digest proteins and dual prebiotics for immune health; eases fussiness, gas and crying within 24 hours
  • Emerging evidence from a recent clinical study showed MFGM in formula supports cognitive development similar to breast milk
  • The only formula that has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat5.3g48%
Sodium36mg
Total Carbohydrate10.8g43%
Protein2.3g9%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn syrup solids, vegetable oil (palm olein, coconut, soy and high oleic sunflower oils), partially hydrolyzed nonfat milk and whey protein concentrate solids (soy), whey protein-lipid concentrate (milk)* and less than 2%: Mortierella alpina oil†, Schizochytrium sp. oil‡, calcium carbonate, sodium citrate, calcium phosphate, potassium chloride, magnesium phosphate, ferrous sulfate, zinc sulfate, cupric sulfate, manganese sulfate, potassium iodide, sodium selenite, choline chloride, inositol, ascorbic acid, niacinamide, calcium pantothenate, riboflavin, thiamin hydrochloride, vitamin D3, vitamin B6 hydrochloride, folic acid, vitamin K1, biotin, vitamin B12, vitamin E acetate, vitamin A palmitate, taurine, L-carnitine.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
