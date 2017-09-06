Ingredients

Corn syrup solids, vegetable oil (palm olein, coconut, soy and high oleic sunflower oils), partially hydrolyzed nonfat milk and whey protein concentrate solids (soy), whey protein-lipid concentrate (milk)* and less than 2%: Mortierella alpina oil†, Schizochytrium sp. oil‡, calcium carbonate, sodium citrate, calcium phosphate, potassium chloride, magnesium phosphate, ferrous sulfate, zinc sulfate, cupric sulfate, manganese sulfate, potassium iodide, sodium selenite, choline chloride, inositol, ascorbic acid, niacinamide, calcium pantothenate, riboflavin, thiamin hydrochloride, vitamin D3, vitamin B6 hydrochloride, folic acid, vitamin K1, biotin, vitamin B12, vitamin E acetate, vitamin A palmitate, taurine, L-carnitine.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

