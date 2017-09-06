Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder
Product Details
Introducing NEW Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Value Can with our trusted Gentlease formula. It is clinically proven to reduce fussiness, gas, and crying within 24 hours and has MFGM that nourishes the brain.
- Complete nutrition for babies through 12 months, easy-to-digest proteins and dual prebiotics for immune health; eases fussiness, gas and crying within 24 hours
- Emerging evidence from a recent clinical study showed MFGM in formula supports cognitive development similar to breast milk
- The only formula that has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn syrup solids, vegetable oil (palm olein, coconut, soy and high oleic sunflower oils), partially hydrolyzed nonfat milk and whey protein concentrate solids (soy), whey protein-lipid concentrate (milk)* and less than 2%: Mortierella alpina oil†, Schizochytrium sp. oil‡, calcium carbonate, sodium citrate, calcium phosphate, potassium chloride, magnesium phosphate, ferrous sulfate, zinc sulfate, cupric sulfate, manganese sulfate, potassium iodide, sodium selenite, choline chloride, inositol, ascorbic acid, niacinamide, calcium pantothenate, riboflavin, thiamin hydrochloride, vitamin D3, vitamin B6 hydrochloride, folic acid, vitamin K1, biotin, vitamin B12, vitamin E acetate, vitamin A palmitate, taurine, L-carnitine.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
