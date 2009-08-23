Hover to Zoom
Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder Infant Formula
19.5 ozUPC: 0030087512119
Located in AISLE 17
Our trusted Gentlease formula, clinically proven to reduce fussiness, gas and crying within 24 hours, now has MFGM that nourishes the brain first. Emerging evidence from a recent clinical study showed MFGM in formula supports cognitive development similar to breast milk.
- Emerging evidence from a recent clinical study showed MFGM in formula supports cognitive development similar to breast milk.*
- Get brain building nutrition inspired by breast milk†
- For easing fussiness, gas and crying within 24 hours.
- The only formula that has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA, previously only found in breast milk.†
- Complete nutrition for babies through 12 months, easy-to-digest proteins and dual prebiotics for immune health.