Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Enfamil™ NeuroPro Non-GMO Infant Formula Powder with Iron
20.7 ozUPC: 0030087512107
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
- Emerging evidence from a recent clinical study showed MFGM in formula supports cognitive development similar to breast milk
- Great value with brain building nutrition inspired by breast milk from the formula brand that'srecommended by pediatricians
- Has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA, previously only found in breast milk.
- Made with non-GMO ingredients, complete nutrition for babies through 12 months
- Easy-to-digest proteins and dual prebiotics for immune health
- Backed by decades of research on breast milk and multiple clinical studies on its brain building nutrition