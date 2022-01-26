Enfamil™ NeuroPro Non-GMO Infant Formula Powder with Iron Perspective: front
Enfamil™ NeuroPro Non-GMO Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Enfamil™ NeuroPro Non-GMO Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Enfamil™ NeuroPro Non-GMO Infant Formula Powder with Iron

20.7 ozUPC: 0030087512107
  • Emerging evidence from a recent clinical study showed MFGM in formula supports cognitive development similar to breast milk
  • Great value with brain building nutrition inspired by breast milk from the formula brand that'srecommended by pediatricians
  • Has a fat-protein blend of MFGM and DHA, previously only found in breast milk.
  • Made with non-GMO ingredients, complete nutrition for babies through 12 months
  • Easy-to-digest proteins and dual prebiotics for immune health
  • Backed by decades of research on breast milk and multiple clinical studies on its brain building nutrition